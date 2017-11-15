FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Edelweiss launches up to $307 mln share sale to institutions
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 12:06 PM / Updated a day ago

India's Edelweiss launches up to $307 mln share sale to institutions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India’s Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions to raise as much as 20 billion rupees ($307 million), according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal has a base size of up to 15 billion rupees with an up to 5 billion rupee upsize option, the term sheet showed.

Edelweiss is selling the shares in a price range of 280 rupees to 285 rupees each, which would be a discount of 0.9 percent to a premium of 0.9 percent to the stock’s Wednesday closing price.

The so-called qualified institutions placement will lead to a dilution of up to 7.7 percent of post-issue capital.

The funds raised will be used to fund growth and expansion, and to boost capital ratios, Edelweiss said in a filing.

Citigroup, Emkay, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital and SBI Capital Markets are managing the share sale, according to the filing. bit.ly/2zZe3k1 ($1 = 65.2100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.