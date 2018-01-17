MEDIA-Hinkley Point to be delivered end 2025, EDF CEO says -Figaro

** EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy tells Le Figaro newspaper that first Hinkley Point nuclear reactor in Britain will be delivered end-2025, the second one end-2026

** Levy says risk for a possible delay of 15 months for the first reactor and nine months for the second reactor did not materialise. Says technical milestones all went as planned in 2017.

** Says Brexit will not impact Hinkley Point contract

** Says French President Emmanuel Macron strongly supports international ambitions of the French nuclear industry

** Says Saudi Arabia will complete pre-qualification for nuclear tender in the spring, which could lead to a tender; hopes that next Macron visit to India will bring progress in talks to build six EPR reactors in Jaitapur

** Says New Model EPR will have to be built in France before it is exported

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy