FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's EDF sets new 2018 EBITDA target
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 13, 2017 / 7:53 AM / Updated a day ago

France's EDF sets new 2018 EBITDA target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power utility EDF said on Monday it was setting a new target for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA).

EDF cited an expected increase in nuclear and hydro output in France, a rise in wholesale power prices in Europe and the good execution of its plan to reduce operating expemditures.

EDF said it was setting a new EBITDA target for 2018 of beteeen 14.6 billion euros and 15.3 billion euros which would compare with a previous target of at least 15.2 billion euros.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.