EDF says some Flamanville weldings substandard, no impact on startup

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF, confirming information from a source familiar with the situation, said some weldings on the secondary circuit of its new Flamanville nuclear reactor were not in line with specifications but there was no impact on safety, costs or the reactor start-up schedule.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that EDF will present the shortcomings in the welding at a meeting in Flamanville, northern France, on Thursday.

An EDF spokeswoman confirmed that 38 out of 66 weldings on the reactor’s secondary cooling circuit were not in line with high quality standards aimed at providing a 100 percent guarantee against any breakage.

They are, however, in line with requirements from the French ASN nuclear regulator for nuclear equipment under pressure, she added. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)