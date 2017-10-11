FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French regulator gives final clearance for EDF's Flamanville reactor vessel
October 11, 2017 / 2:32 PM / in 8 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French nuclear regulator ASN said on Wednesday it had given its final clearance for the vessel of the new generation EPR nuclear reactor that EDF is building in Flamanville.

In June, the ASN already issued a provisional ruling declaring the reactor vessel fit for service despite weak spots in the steel of the reactor’s base and cover.

ASN also confirmed in the statement that EDF will have to replace the reactor’s cover by 2024. The Flamanville reactor is expected to start up at the end of 2018. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)

