9 days ago
Edwards Lifesciences raises 2017 forecast after strong quarter
July 26, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 9 days ago

Edwards Lifesciences raises 2017 forecast after strong quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Wednesday provided a revised full-year earnings forecast with the new low end of the range above Wall Street estimates, and it posted higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on double-digit growth in sales of its transcatheter heart valve replacements.

Edwards said it now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $3.65 to $3.85 per share, up from its previous forecast of $3.43 to $3.55 per share. Analysts on average were estimating $3.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company posted a net profit of $186.1 million, or 86 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $126.6 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Edwards said it earned $1.08 per share. Analysts on average expected 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)

