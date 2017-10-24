FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edwards 3rd-quarter results short of Street estimates; shares fall
October 24, 2017

Edwards 3rd-quarter results short of Street estimates; shares fall

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday reported slightly lower-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue and saw a dip in sales of its critically important transcatheter heart valves from the prior quarter, although they grew about 17 percent from a year earlier.

Edwards shares, which were up 22 percent this year, fell more than 7 percent.

The company maintained its full-year forecast for adjusted 2017 earnings of $3.65 to $3.85 per share and revenue of about $3.4 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)

