EFG International CFO Pradelli to replace CEO Straehle in 2018
October 4, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 16 days ago

EFG International CFO Pradelli to replace CEO Straehle in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - EFG International Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Giorgio Pradelli, 50, will take over as CEO from Joachim Straehle at the start of 2018, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday.

Straehle, who will be 60 next year, will step down as CEO at the end of 2017 when the bank expects to complete the full integration of BSI Bank, which it bought last year from Brazil’s BTG Pactual.

Zurich-based EFG also appointed SETE S.A. finance chief Dimitris Politis as CFO and Renato Cohn, EFG’s head of investment solutions, as deputy CEO in addition to his current role. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

