January 11, 2018 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

MOVES-Swiss banking group EFG names new COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss private banking group EFG International AG on Thursday said it appointed Christian Flemming as its new chief operating officer.

Flemming will replace Mark Bagnall, who will become EFG’s chief technology officer. Both will start their roles on Jan. 15.

Flemming was head of finance at Banco BTG Pactual S.A. and before that COO at BSI until the acquisition by EFG.

EFG also said that Peter Fischer will step down as head of strategy and will focus on post-integration optimization of BSI as well as certain strategic projects. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

