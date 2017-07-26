FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
July 26, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 9 days ago

EFG International CFO expects to hit net new money target in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank EFG International expects to hit its target for attracting net new assets from wealthy clients in 2019, Chief Financial Officer Giorgio Pradelli said on Wednesday.

Zurich-based EFG, which bought Bank BSI last year, has a medium-term target of 3-6 percent net new money growth, applicable once it has completed the BSI integration.

"We believe for next year we should expect no attrition (of assets from the takeover of BSI), hopefully then a good development, most probably still below target or at the low end of the target," Pradelli, who is also deputy CEO of the bank, told a news conference for EFG's half-year results.

Pradelli said the bank expected to then reach its target range in 2019.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

