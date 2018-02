CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank cut its key interest rates by 100 basis points on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The statement said the bank cut its overnight deposit rate to 17.75 percent from 18.75 percent and its overnight lending rate to 18.75 from 19.75 percent. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; editing by Sami Aboudi)