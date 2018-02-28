FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 12:42 PM / a day ago

At least 10 people killed in Egyptian train crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured in a train crash on Wednesday in Egypt’s northern province of Beheira, the health ministry said.

Two passenger carriages separated from one train and collided with a cargo train, the official news agency MENA said, citing the provincial security director.

Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safety measures for the railways. A string of crashes have further inflamed public anger over the antiquated transport network.

A collision in August killed 42 people and injured more than 100 people.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones

