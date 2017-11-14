FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Egypt c.bank reaches terms for $3.1 billion repurchase transaction with global banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Central Bank has reached terms for a one-year $3.1 billion repurchase agreement with international banks after paying back the same consortium of banks a similar $2 billion agreement last week, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the transaction was provided by the banks against most of the amount of newly issued Egyptian dollar-denominated sovereign bonds with maturities of December 2018, November 2024 and November 2028. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Peter Graff)

