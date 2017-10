CAIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s finance ministry has asked the cabinet to approve two new eurobond issuances, two ministry sources told Reuters.

The first issuance would range between 1-2 billion Euros before the end of 2017. The second would range from $4-8 billion and would be in 2018.

The sources said the finance ministry is looking to diversify its bond portfolio to attract different types of investors. (Reporting by Abdelrahman Adel; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Eric Knecht)