CAIRO, July 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed told a news conference on Saturday that GDP growth rate for the 2016-17 fiscal year which ended in June would not fall below 4 percent.

The government had projected a growth rate of 3.8-4 percent for 2016-17. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Richard Balmforth)