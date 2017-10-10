FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt's inflation dips in September
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 10, 2017 / 3:50 PM / in 9 days

UPDATE 1-Egypt's inflation dips in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds core inflation)

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s key inflation indicators eased in September as the local market absorbed the impact of government fuel and energy price hikes earlier in the year, and analysts expect consumer prices to dip further in the coming months.

Annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 31.6 percent year-on-year in September from 31.9 percent in August, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Tuesday. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food, decreased to 33.26 percent from 34.86 percent, the central bank said.

Inflation soared in July to its highest since 1986 after the government cut fuel and energy subsidies. The cuts were a condition of a $12 billion, three-year loan programme agreed last November with the IMF, which included subsidy cuts, tax increases and looser capital controls.

“The decline in core inflation ... confirms our expectation that the inflationary impact of energy and utilities price hikes is tapering off and demand-driven inflation is declining,” said Reham El-Dessouki, an economist at Arqam Capital.

The central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points in a surprise move in July, seeking to ease the inflationary pressure, but has kept them steady since.

Analysts are watching inflation and other signals the central bank may soon move to cut benchmark interest rates. Egypt has raised banks’ reserve requirements, tightening monetary policy in what economists said may signal a cut soon.

“Egyptian inflation edged down further in September and we expect it to fall sharply in the coming months, prompting the central bank to start cutting interest rates,” London-based Capital Economics said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Knecht, additional reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.