FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Egypt attracts $8.4 bln foreign investment in domestic debt since flotation
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 8, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 2 months ago

Egypt attracts $8.4 bln foreign investment in domestic debt since flotation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt attracted $8.4 billion of foreign investment in domestic debt instruments since the flotation of the pound in November up the end of May, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak told Reuters on Thursday.

Kojak said $2.6 billion of the $8.4 billion was raised in May.

"Foreign investment in domestic debt whether in bonds or bills have reached $2.6 billion in May and $8.4 billion since the flotation until the end of May," Kojak told Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.