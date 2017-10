CAIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rose 40 percent year on year in August, a central bank statement said on Sunday.

Remittances reached $16.3 billion since Egypt floated its currency in November through August, a 17.3 percent increase, the statement said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet)