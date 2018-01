CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rose by 5.8 percent year-on-year in November to around $2.2 billion from $2.1 billion, the central bank said on Thursday.

Remittances from Egyptians living abroad have increased since the country floated its pound currency in November 2016 as part of economic reforms tied to a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa)