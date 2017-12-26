FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Net 2017 foreign contributions to Egypt's bourse $414 mln
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 26, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 2 days ago

Net 2017 foreign contributions to Egypt's bourse $414 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Net foreign contributions to the Egyptian stock market reached 7.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($414 million) this year, the bourse said on Tuesday.

Foreign contributions since the country floated its currency in November 2016 totalled 13 billion pounds.

Egyptian equities took off after the float, further boosted by a $12 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund, tied to economic reforms including easing capital controls and slashing subsidies.

$1 = 17.8750 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Dahlia Nehme; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.