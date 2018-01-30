FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Financials
January 30, 2018 / 8:10 AM / 2 days ago

Egypt foreign reserves sufficient for eight months' imports-c.bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign reserves are sufficient to cover imports for eight-months, Central Bank Sub-governor Rami Aboul Naga said on Tuesday.

Egypt’s foreign reserves stood at $37.02 billion in December from $36.723 billion at the end of November.

Cairo’s foreign reserves have been climbing since the country secured a $12 billion, three-year International Monetary Fund loan programme in 2016 in a bid to lure back foreign investors and revive its ailing economy. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.