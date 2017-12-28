FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Egypt chooses five banks to arrange next Eurobonds issuance - finance minister
December 28, 2017 / 2:47 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Egypt chooses five banks to arrange next Eurobonds issuance - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects bank’s name in first paragraph to First Abu Dhabi Bank, not National Bank of Abu Dhabi)

CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has chosen HSBC, JP Morgan, Citibank, Morgan Stanley and the First Abu Dhabi Bank to arrange its next Eurobonds issuance, Finance Ministry Amr El Garhy said on Thursday.

Egypt is planning to issue dollar-denominated Eurobonds worth about $4 billion at the end of January.

Earlier this year, the government sold $7 billion in 5-, 10- and 30-year bonds, part of its return to international markets after turmoil following the ouster of president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Arwa Gaballa, editing by Larry King and Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
