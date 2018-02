CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Egypt is to issue dollar-denominated Eurobonds worth $4 billion to $5 billion within days, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday.

Egypt sold $7 billion in five-, 10- and 30-year bonds last year as it begins its return to international markets after turmoil following the ousting of president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Adrian Croft)