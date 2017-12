Cairo, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Egypt will choose between four to five international banks to arrange the next euro bonds issuance, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Egypt will conduct a short road show to promote euro bonds issuance during January”, he said.

“About 22 banks have applied to arrange the latest Eurobond issuance”, he added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)