Egypt, IMF reach agreement on $2 bln loan instalment - IMF statement
November 10, 2017 / 10:18 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Egypt, IMF reach agreement on $2 bln loan instalment - IMF statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for an instalment of about $2 billion more from a three-year, $12 billion loan programme, the IMF said in a statement on Friday.

The payment, which is still subject to IMF executive board approval, will bring total disbursements under the program to about $6 billion. Egypt is pushing through an ambitious economic reform package as part of the loan deal.

Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Alison Williams

