Egypt's core inflation increases to 35.26 pct in July -c.bank

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation rose to 35.26 percent year-on-year in July from 31.95 percent in June, the central bank said on Thursday.

Over the same period, annual urban consumer price inflation jumped to 33.0 percent from 29.8 percent, official statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier on Thursday.

Egypt hiked fuel prices in late June by up to 50 percent to help meet the terms of a $12-billion International Monetary Fund loan agreement. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)