Egypt launches 4G wireless frequencies - state news agency
September 28, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 20 days ago

Egypt launches 4G wireless frequencies - state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has officially launched 4G wireless services, state news agency MENA reported on Thursday.

Egypt sold four 4G licences in 2016 as part of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector and raise dollars for stretched government finances.

The country’s four mobile operators - Vodafone Egypt , Orange, state-owned landline monopoly Telecom Egypt’s new mobile network We, and Etisalat - acquired licences. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; |Editing by Andrew Heavcwn)

