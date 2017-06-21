UPDATE 1-Egypt's telecoms operators receive 4G wireless frequencies

(Adds details, background)

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's telecoms operators received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks on Wednesday, a key step in the long-delayed introduction of high-speed telecoms services.

Egypt sold four 4G licences in 2016 as part of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector and raise dollars for stretched government finances.

"The authority has sent a letter assigning the frequencies to telecommunications companies today," an official at the National Telecom Regulatory Authority told Reuters.

The country's three mobile operators - Vodafone Egypt , Orange, and Etisalat - acquired licences.

Orange Egypt agreed to a provision that half the licence fee be paid in dollars.

"The companies will redistribute the frequencies in preparation for offering the service commercially in the market within two months," said the official on condition of anonymity.

Egypt's state-owned landline monopoly Telecom Egypt said in July 2016 it would offer 4G services within a year of obtaining frequencies. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)