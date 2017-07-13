FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign purchases at Egypt's T-bill sale at 7.9 bln Egyptian pounds-Finance Ministry
July 13, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 25 days ago

Foreign purchases at Egypt's T-bill sale at 7.9 bln Egyptian pounds-Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings in Egyptian government securities totalled 7.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($440.11 million) as of July 13, the head of public debt at Egypt's Finance Ministry, Sami Khallaf, told Reuters on Thursday.

Appetite for Egypt's domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the pound currency in November as part of an International Monetary Fund loan agreement aimed at reviving the economy. ($1 = 17.9500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Alison Williams)

