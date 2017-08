CAIRO, July 16 (Reuters) - Foreign participation in Egypt's Treasury bill auction on Sunday reached 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($222.59 million), the head of public debt at the Finance Ministry, Sami Khallaf, told Reuters.

Khallaf said that foreign buyers bought 25 percent of the paper. ($1 = 17.9700 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Louise Ireland)