CAIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s six-month and one-year treasury bills fell at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on the 182-day bill fell to 18.923 percent from 19.249 percent at the last similar auction, and the yield on the 357-day bill fell to 18.059 percent from 18.758 percent at a similar sale. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Jon Boyle)