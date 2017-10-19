FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Average yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 2 days ago

Average yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s six-month and one-year treasury bills dipped at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on the 182-day bill dipped to 18.913 percent from 18.951 percent at the last similar auction, and the yield on the 357-day bill fell to 17.853 percent from 17.985 percent.

Demand for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank raised key interest rates by a total of 700 basis points from last November after floating the pound currency. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.