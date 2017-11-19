FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Average yields rise on Egypt's 3- and 9-month T-bills
November 19, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a day ago

Average yields rise on Egypt's 3- and 9-month T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, central bank data showed.

Yields on the 91-day bills rose to 18.625 percent from 18.470 percent at the last sale, while yields on the 266-day bills rose to 18.015 from 17.834 percent.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency a year ago. Since then, the CBE has raised key interest rates by 700 basis points. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa)

