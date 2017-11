CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Finance Ministry plans to sell 650 million euros in one-year euro-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions, and the auction deadline is Nov. 13, the central bank said on Thursday.

The settlement date is Nov. 14 and the maturity date for issuance is Nov. 13, 2018, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)