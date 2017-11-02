UPDATE 1-Average yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills

(Adds foreign contribution)

CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s six-month and one-year treasury bills dipped at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on the 182-day bill fell to 18.467 percent from 18.701 percent at the last similar auction, and the yield on the 357-day bill dipped to 17.646 percent from 17.690 percent.

Foreign holdings in Egyptian treasuries totalled 333 billion Egyptian pounds ($18.9 billion) as of Oct. 31, up from 327.2 billion pounds a week earlier, said Sami Khallaf, the head of public debt at the finance ministry. ($1 = 17.6000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa, editing by Larry King)