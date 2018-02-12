FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 12, 2018 / 3:04 PM / a day ago

Yield on Egyptian dollar-denominated T-bill slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The average yield at auction on Egyptian one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills fell to 3.295 percent on Monday from 3.346 percent at the previous sale on Jan. 8, the central bank said.

The bank accepted bills worth $1.075 billion.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank devalued the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.