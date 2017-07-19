FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills; foreign demand high
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 19 days ago

Yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills; foreign demand high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - The average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills fell in an auction on Wednesday, data from the central bank showed, amid high foreign participation.

The average yield on the 182-day bill fell to 21.679 percent from 22.278 percent at the last sale on July 13, and the yield on the 364-day bill fell to 21.706 percent from 21.993 percent in a similar auction.

Foreign buying accounted for 50.4 percent of Wednesday's auction sale, standing at 7.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($413.41 million), the head of public debt at the Finance Ministry, Sami Khallaf, told Reuters.

Demand for Egypt's domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the currency in November as part of an International Monetary Fund lending programme aimed at boosting the economy. Egypt's central bank has increased key interest rates by 700 basis points since the pound float.

$1 = 17.9000 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by John Stonestreet and Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.