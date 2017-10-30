FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Average yields on Egypt's 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise
October 30, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Average yields on Egypt's 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The average yield on Egypt’s three- and seven-year treasury bonds rose at an auction on Monday, central bank data showed.

The average yield on the three-year bonds rose to 15.578 percent on Monday from 15.467 percent at the last auction, on Oct. 16. The average seven-year bond yield rose to 15.600 percent from 15.501 percent.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has increased since November, when the central bank floated the pound currency. Since then, Egypt has raised key interest rates by 700 basis points. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

