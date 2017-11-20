FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt sells $1.728 bln in one-year dollar-denominated T-bonds in auction - c.bank
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Egypt sells $1.728 bln in one-year dollar-denominated T-bonds in auction - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Egypt has sold $1.728 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bonds to local and foreign financial institutions in an auction, the central bank said on Monday.

The average yield for the bills, which mature on Nov. 20 2018, was 3.496 percent.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.