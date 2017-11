CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s five- and 10-year treasury bonds rose at an auction on Monday, central bank data showed.

The average yield on the five-year bond rose to 15.762 percent from 15.583 percent at the last similar auction. The average yield on the 10-year bond rose to 15.716 percent from 15.495 percent. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)