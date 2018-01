Jan 16 (Reuters) - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it would stop testing its drug ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a type of high blood pressure, after the drug failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The company said it would continue testing the drug for lymphedema, a blockage of fluid causing swelling in the arms and legs. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)