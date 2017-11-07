FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's El Al Airlines CEO to step down
November 7, 2017 / 4:07 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Israel's El Al Airlines CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines Chief Executive David Maimon plans to step down after four years in the job, the company said on Tuesday.

The Israel flag carrier did not provide a specific date for his departure. An El Al spokesman said Maimon would not be leaving immediately but in a few months when a new CEO was chosen.

Maimon, who has been at El Al for 12-1/2 years in total, said in a letter to employees that he had made numerous significant achievements during his tenure, particularly the procurement of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and the launch of new routes to the United States and Europe.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
