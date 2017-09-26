FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elbit gets $240 mln Africa deal to protect aircraft from missiles
September 26, 2017

Elbit gets $240 mln Africa deal to protect aircraft from missiles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd said on Tuesday it won a contract worth $240 million to provide a wide array of defense electronic systems to an unnamed country in Africa.

The contract, which will be carried out over a two-year period, is comprised of Directed Infra-red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems to protect aircraft from shoulder fired missiles, based on passive infrared systems, and includes missile warning systems, radio and communication systems, land systems, mini-unmanned air systems and helicopters upgrade. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

