Gold miner Eldorado to postpone decision on Halkidiki assets
#Basic Materials
September 21, 2017 / 11:14 AM / a month ago

Gold miner Eldorado to postpone decision on Halkidiki assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp on Thursday said it had decided to temporarily postpone its decision to place its Halkidiki assets on care and maintenance.

The company also said it entered into dialog with Greece’s Ministry of Energy and Environment to develop its Kassandra Mine assets.

Eldorado warned last week that it could halt new investment in Greece from Sept. 22, unless the country granted it permits and showed willingness to engage in constructive talks. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘couto)

