Eldorado unit says efforts to resolve dispute with Greece can bear fruit
September 21, 2017 / 9:34 AM / in a month

Eldorado unit says efforts to resolve dispute with Greece can bear fruit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A dispute between Eldorado Gold and Greece over the Canadian miner’s investment in the country can be resolved, the chief executive of the company’s Greek unit said on Thursday.

Eldorado’s investment in Olympias, Skouries and the Stratoni mine northern Greece is among the biggest since the country’s debt crisis began seven years ago.

It has long been viewed as a litmus test of Greece’s resolve to attract foreign capital but differences have dragged on for years, mainly over compliance with environmental regulations.

Eldorado warned last week that it could halt new investment in Greece from Sept. 22, unless Greece granted it permits and showed willingness to engage in constructive talks.

“Communication (between Greece and Eldorado) started at the beginning of the week...we have exchanged letters and made efforts for a solution,” Hellas Gold CEO Dimitris Dimitriadis told Skai television.

“Hopefully, these efforts will be fruitful”. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas)

