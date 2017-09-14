FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eldorado gets arbitration notice for Greece project
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 14, 2017 / 12:56 PM / in a month

Eldorado gets arbitration notice for Greece project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Eldorado Gold Corp said it had received an arbitration notice from the Greek government alleging that the technical study for a metallurgical plant is deficient and thereby violates environmental terms for the project.

Eldorado’s investment in northern Greece is among the biggest since the country’s debt crisis began seven years ago and has long been viewed as a litmus test of Greece’s resolve to attract foreign capital.

However, differences with the country, especially over compliance with environmental regulations, have dragged on for years.

The miner had threatened to suspend a major investment in the country, which led to an angry protest outside the energy ministry on Wednesday by dozens of Eldorado Gold workers worried about potential job losses.

Eldorado had earlier said it would halt new investment at its Olympias and Skouries projects from Sept. 22 due to permit delays and lack of clarity on the upcoming arbitration process.

The arbitration notice relates to the company’s Madem Lakkos metallurgical plant for treating Olympias and Skouries concentrates in the Stratoni Valley, submitted in 2014, Eldorado said.

“We will vigorously defend our rights and employ all legal means at our disposal,” George Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado Gold said. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.