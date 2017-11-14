Electrocomponents says revenue surged 16 pct in H1

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc reported a 16.6 percent rise in first-half revenue, buoyed by strong growth across all its markets.

The electrical products distributor reported revenue of 823.8 million pounds ($1.08 billion) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared to 706.3 million pounds reported for the same period last year.

The UK’s largest industrial distribution company said it would raise its interim dividend by 5 percent to 5.25 pence per share.

Gross margins were 43.4 percent for the period, the company said in a statement, up from 42.8 percent a year ago. ($1 = 0.7632 pounds) (Reporting by Hanna Paul and Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)