FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Electrolux Q2 profit tops forecast, lifts view on N.America market
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 19 days ago

Electrolux Q2 profit tops forecast, lifts view on N.America market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux reported a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday and lifted its market forecast for North America.

The company said operating earnings rose to 1.94 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 1.56 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp raised its forecast for market demand in North America, saying it now expected it to grow 3-4 percent this year versus 2-3 percent previously.

Electrolux repeated its 1 percent market growth outlook for Europe. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.