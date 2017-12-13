FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3i Infrastructure sells stake in Finnish power company Elenia
December 13, 2017 / 2:17 PM / a day ago

3i Infrastructure sells stake in Finnish power company Elenia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - London-listed 3i Infrastructure Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its stake in Finnish power company Elenia Oy to Allianz Capital Partners , Macquarie and the State Pension Fund of Finland.

3i Infrastructure said the sale of the investment to the consortium would generate gross proceeds of about 725 million pounds ($967.80 million).

Reuters had reported Elenia, Finland’s second-largest power company, could fetch an enterprise value -- debt plus equity -- of about 3 billion euros in what would be one of Europe’s biggest infrastructure deals of 2017.

$1 = 0.7491 pounds Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans

