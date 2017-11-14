FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil lower house to pass Eletrobras privatization in 2017 -speaker
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 14, 2017 / 2:24 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Brazil lower house to pass Eletrobras privatization in 2017 -speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress is likely to approve the privatization of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA by the end of the year, House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Tuesday.

Investors have voiced concerns that the privatization of Eletrobras, as the company is known, could turn into a lengthy process after President Michel Temer chose to pursue a standard legislative path instead of a presidential decree. Speaking to journalists, Maia criticized Temer’s “excessive” use of decrees, saying he is putting himself ahead of representative democracy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.